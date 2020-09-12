Police investigating after man shot in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs Police say a man was shot early Saturday morning in Colorado Springs.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Circle Drive and Platte Ave. in reference to a possible shooting around 5:30 a.m.

CSPD says a 25-year-old male arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest area.

According to police, the victim was not able to provide a location of where this shooting happened.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’10”, chubby, heavy build, short hair, wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.

The victim was able to get a friend to take him to the hospital where he was treated for non life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.