Police investigating after four suspects rob a business in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating after a robbery was reported near S Academy Blvd and Highway 115.

Police say around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, four suspects entered a business in the block of 6500 S Academy and started stealing merchandise.

When confronted by someone at the business, the suspect told the victim to back off and reached into his pocket.

The victim believed this suspect had a weapon and immediately returned to the backroom to call police.

The suspects fled the scene.

Officers were in the area within minutes but were unable to locate the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

If you have any information on this crime, call Colorado Springs Police Department.