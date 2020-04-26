Police investigating after a man was hit by a car in Pueblo

PUEBLO, COLO.,– Pueblo Department says on Saturday night, a person was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and vehicular assault outside of a 7-11 store after allegedly running over a man.

Officers were called to the 7-11 on E 4th Street about an ‘unwanted party.” Police say when they arrived they found a man who had just walked out of the store and been hit by a car.

Police say the car got hung up on a concrete stoop in front of the store’s side door so the driver couldn’t leave. Other officers arrived to help and the driver was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and vehicular assault, as the investigation continues.

Pueblo Police say the victim was not seriously injured.

No further details have been released at this time.