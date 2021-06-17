Police investigate deadly overnight shooting at Colorado Springs bar

CSPD responds to shooting at Woody’s Bar and Grill in Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police are investigating Thursday after two deadly overnight shootings in the city.

CSPD said one shooting took place at Woody’s Bar and Grill, located near Academy and Pikes Peak Avenue. The location is less than three miles from the other shooting, which occurred at a 7-11 on East Fountain Boulevard and South Circle Drive.

Police have confirmed one person was killed in the incident at Woody’s Bar and Grill. No one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.