(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating an apparent homicide on the city’s lower east side, after officers responded to shots fired early Monday morning on June 19, according to PPD.

The incident happened just after 6:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of East River Street, which is near the intersection with North Joplin Avenue and East 4th Street. When officers arrived, they found a man dead on the scene and PPD said officers are interviewing several people about the incident.

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Dez Rowe

Pueblo Police Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Crime Scene Investigations Unit responded to the scene to investigate, and the victim will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner after appropriate notifications are made.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at (719) 320-6037.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.