Police investigate deadly weekend shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — One man is dead, another is in custody, after a shooting at a home in the 3800 block of Westmeadow Drive over the weekend.

Colorado Springs Police say it happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 27. Officers arrived on scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound, an injury to which he eventually succumbed.

CSPD Homicide Detectives took over the investigation and learned an acquaintance of the victim was handling a firearm inside the home, it discharged, and struck the victim.

That acquaintance, identified as 22-year-old William Garcia, was arrested and charged with Manslaughter.

Colorado Springs Police are actively investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000, or, to report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP.