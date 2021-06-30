Colorado Springs Police identify victim, arrest suspect in weekend deadly shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police release the name of the victim and the suspect arrested in the deadly shooting Saturday morning in the city.

CSPD said around 6 a.m. they responded to the area of Aeroplaza Drive for a reported shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located one deceased adult woman.

The woman was identified as 34-year-old Jessica Vernon of Colorado Springs. Detectives have continued their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death and have identified a suspect.

Detectives applied for and obtained an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Kenneth William Naranjo Jr. on the charge of Murder in the first degree. The suspect was located and taken into custody on June 30.

Vernon’s death is the 20th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2021. The Colorado Springs Police Department investigated 21 homicides at this time last year.

– CSPD’s Violent Crimes Section responded and assumed responsibility for this investigation.

-While the Coroner’s Office will make the official cause and manner of death determination, this death is being investigated as a homicide. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) June 26, 2021

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.Summary