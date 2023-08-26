(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Friday, August 25, in northern Colorado Springs.

At 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of North Nevada Avenue near Austin Bluffs Parkway. CSPD said a man entered the bank, demanded money, and left with an unknown amount of cash.

There were no injuries, and no arrests have been made at this time, according to the CSPD. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Pike’s Peak area Crime Stoppers.