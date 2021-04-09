Police investigate a deadly shooting in east Colorado Springs Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers and detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in the area of Uintah and Delaware Friday afternoon.

One man was found dead at the scene.

There is police tape around the Birchwood Village Apartments.

Neighbors tell FOX21 News that police have been out investigating since 11 a.m. at least.

No word yet if a suspect is in custody or if police are searching for a suspect.

