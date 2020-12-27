Police identify person of interest following downtown Nashville explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department confirms Anthony Quinn Warner is being investigated as a person of interest following the Christmas Day Nashville explosion.

This comes after investigators searched properties Saturday connected with Warner, according to ABC News. Investigators also found human remains at the scene of the explosion and were working to determine whether Warner was the person blown up inside an RV on Christmas morning.

Police cannot confirm at this point if Warner is the person connected to the human remains.

A picture taken of Warner’s address in Antioch via Google street view showed an RV in the yard that appeared to match the one captured on a security camera in downtown Nashville before the explosion.

A record obtained by ABC News showed Warner transferred the title on the house in Antioch that authorities searched to a woman last month.

