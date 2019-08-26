Police identify Bear Creek assault suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS — On June 27, 2019, the Colorado Springs Police Department were called to a serious assault at Bear Creek Park. According to police, a woman had reported the she had been attacked while jogging and suffered serious injury.

Officers immediately conducted a thorough search of the area, but were unable to locate the suspect. During their investigation, officers were able to locate items belonging to the alleged suspect, including the weapon used in the assault. DNA was recovered from the weapon and used to successfully identify the suspect.

Police say the suspect in this assault has been identified as 33-year-old Gabriel Valencia. After Valencia was identified, it was discovered he was already in custody in Pottawattamie County, Iowa, for Motor Vehicle Theft, Vehicular Eluding, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Driving While Intoxicated.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Valencia for Attempted First Degree Murder relating to the June 27 assault. Valencia is still in custody in Iowa awaiting extradition to Colorado Springs.

The CSPD will release a mugshot when Valencia returns to Colorado Springs.