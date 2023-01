(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after they found a man with a gunshot wound late Tuesday night, Jan. 24.

According to CSPD, around 10:12 p.m. officers were called to the 2400 block of South Academy Boulevard near Astrozon Boulevard about a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man who had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

CSPD said, the man was taken to the hospital and that CSPD is currently investigating.