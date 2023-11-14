UPDATE: TUESDAY 11/14/2023 4:14 p.m.

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — No injuries have been reported after the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) detained a suspect who apparently drove his car through the Pueblo Mall and claimed he had bombs in his vehicle.

Just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, PPD responded to reports of an active shooter incident at the Pueblo Mall, located in the 3400 block of Dillon Drive. Officers arrived on the scene within three minutes and immediately identified the suspect in a vehicle.

While attempting to stop the suspect, a pursuit ensued before the man drove through the entrance doors located on the west side of the mall. After a struggle with the suspect, officers were able to take him into custody when he then, apparently indicated to officers that he had bombs in his vehicle.

The mall has been evacuated and will be closed for an extended period of time.

The Pueblo Metro Bomb Unit is responding, and according to FOX21’s crew on the scene, no cars at the mall are being released to the public while police investigate.

If anyone has any information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact PPD. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

ORIGINAL STORY: Everyone safe after Pueblo Mall incident, police say

TUESDAY 11/14/2023 3:37 p.m.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), everyone is safe after an apparent incident at the Pueblo Mall on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 14.

FOX21 has reached out to PPD for further comment on what happened and has a crew at the scene to learn more.

We will update this article with more information as it comes in.