Police determine no credible threats determined against Chinook Trail Middle School

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, Dec. 6, the Colorado Springs Police Department School Resource Officer Unit was notified through Safe2Tell about a few concerning social media posts involving potential threats to Chinook Trail Middle School.

The SRO Unit immediately began to identify both the students in the photos as well as determine if there were any credible threats to students or staff. Following a very thorough investigation, it has been determined there are no credible threats.

SROs interviewed multiple students (including those in the photos), spoke with family members, conducted follow-up, and more.

The CSPD said that the department fully understands the concern that photos like these can cause but wants to ensure the community that neither law enforcement nor school administrators believe there is a credible threat stemming from these photos.

The department said that it has received dozens of Safe2Tell tips, many of which were shared widely on social media without context or accuracy. Many individuals were sharing rumors on social media, leading to added confusion.

The following was debunked while examining the case and has been shared by the CSPD: