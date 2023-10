(MONUMENT, Colo.) — A large police presence was seen outside King Soopers in Monument near the intersection of West Baptist Road and Jackson Creek Parkway overnight as officers conducted a death investigation in the parking lot.

The investigation took place on Thursday night, Oct. 26, and according to the Monument Police Department (MPD), all personnel are accounted for and there is no threat to the public.

MPD said there will be no further information released at this time.