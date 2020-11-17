Police continue search for runaway girl last seen a month ago in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is searching for a 16-year-old runaway girl that was last seen at an apartment complex near the Chapel Hills Mall on October 13 in Colorado Springs.

EPSO says 16-year-old Annika Newland was last seen at the Glen Apartments at the 1500 block of Chapel Hills Drive.

Newland is described as 5 feet tall, 100 lbs, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Police say she was last seen wearing white sweat pants, purple sketchers shoes, a red Nike shirt and a blue sweater.

Police say under Colorado law, harboring or sheltering a minor without the permission of his or her parent or guardian is against the law in certain circumstances.

Unlawfully harboring a minor is a class 2 misdemeanor, which may result in time spent in jail and a fine of up to $1,000, according to EPSO.

If you know of her whereabouts or see her, please call police at 719-390-5555.