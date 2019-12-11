Police asking for help identifying suspects in Pueblo teen homicide

PUEBLO, Colo. — On Sunday, December 8 at approximately 2:10 p.m. police responded to the area of 1700 E. Ash St. for a shooting.

A teen died at the scene. The Pueblo County Coroner has released the identity of the juvenile as, 15-year-old Robert James Sandoval.

Police say two suspects were last seen running away on foot from the scene. One suspect is described as a late teen, thin build, Hispanic male wearing a gray Nike hoodie. The second suspect is described as a late teen, thin build, Hispanic/light-skinned male wearing dark clothing.

This is an active homicide investigation.

If anyone has any information related to this investigation and knows the identity of the suspects involved, contact Detective Ryan Torres at 719-320-6037. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.