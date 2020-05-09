Police asking for help identifying suspect in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for help identifying a suspect that stole a woman’s purse out of her car and used/attempted to use her credit card nine different times.

Police say the incident happened sometime between February 17 and 19, 2020.

The suspect is described as a white male, 35-40 years old, and approximately 5′ 9″ with medium brown hair. He was also seen driving a blue or black older model single cab pickup truck, according to CSPD.

If you have any information, or recognize the person in this photograph, please call Colorado Springs Police at (719) 444-7000.