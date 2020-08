PUEBLO, Colo.– On Sunday, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Department said they are asking people to be on the lookout for people in a truck who were likely involved in trespassing incidents in eastern Pueblo County on Sunday.

If you have any information, call the Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250.

Have you seen this truck?

We are asking residents to be on the lookout for this truck whose occupants were likely involved in trespassing incidents today in eastern Pueblo County. Quality of pic is not great but anyone with info can call the Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250. pic.twitter.com/BjubTiuURk — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) August 16, 2020

No further details have been released at this time.