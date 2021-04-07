Police ask for witnesses to come forward after a man drove off Pikes Peak Highway Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are looking for witnesses to a crash that happened off Pikes Peak Highway on Tuesday morning.

Just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to Pikes Peak Highway of a report of a car that had driven off the mountain. According to CSPD, officers found a man who was taken by helicopter to a hospital for an evaluation of his injuries.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.