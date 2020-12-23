83-year-old man found safe in Limon

UPDATE: Macdonald Patrick Davis has been found safe in Limon, according to police.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co.– Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 83-year-old man who has dementia in Colorado Springs.

83-year-old Macdonald Patrick Davis, also known as Mac, had a doctor’s appointment at Lake Plaza Drive at 1:45 p.m.

Davis’ wife had an appointment directly after him. When she finished, she came outside and saw that their car was gone.

Davis’ car is a 2009 white Nissan Murano, with Colorado plate 304-UOH.

He was last seen wearing a green plaid wool shirt, tan pants, black shoes, glasses, and a watch on his left wrist.

If seen please call police at 719-390-5555.