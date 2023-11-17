(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Several wanted suspects, including three minors, were taken into custody on outstanding warrants after a bondsman followed them to a home in northern Colorado Springs and notified police, on Thursday, Nov. 16.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), on Thursday morning just after 10:30 a.m., police responded to the 6500 block of Turret Drive, just east of I-25 near the intersection of North Academy and Dublin Boulevards, after it was reported to police that the suspects were in the area and one was apparently armed with a handgun.

Officers and members of the Tactical Enforcement Unit responded and the subjects surrendered without incident. Upon serving a search warrant on the home, detectives with the Strategic Investigations Unit recovered a firearm.

In total four people, including three minors, were arrested on outstanding warrants. The fourth suspect was identified as 18-year-old Tayjwan Edwards.