Police arrest three members of one family during incident at Pueblo Motorsports Park

PUEBLO — A chaotic scene ended in three arrests for one family at Pueblo Motorsports Park on Saturday.

That’s where officers were dispatched just before 8 p.m. on a call of a man with a weapon. They found 24-year-old Fredrick Randell Redfern, Jr. on the west end of the property near the water treatment plant.

Officers say Redfern, Jr. was being chased by bounty hunters and private citizens. His mother, 45-year-old Billie Jean Redfern, allegedly struck a private citizen’s car with her car, to keep them away from her son.

Then shots were allegedly fired, first by Redfern, Jr., and later by his father, 60-year-old Fredrick Alan Redfern, Sr.

Redfern, Jr. was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and violation of a restraining order. Police say he also had two active arrest warrants. Redfern, Jr. suffered a broken leg in the incident and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Redfern, Sr. was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Billie Jean Redfern was arrested and charged with vehicular assault.