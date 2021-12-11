Police arrest man after threatening people with a machete, lighting office on fire

COLORADO SPRINGS – A man is custody on pending charges after Colorado Springs Police say he broke into a local business, set fire to an office, and threatened people passing by with a machete.

CSPD first responded to the scene after 2:00 Saturday afternoon, when the man was first on the rooftop of the Roadway in on South Nevada Avenue, just south of I-25.

That’s when the suspect began making the threats, then jumped on to the roof of the Big O’ Tire business as well.

CSPD Sgt. Jim Jeffcoat says they were tracking the suspect with a drone and, eventually the tactical unit responded to the scene.

Before the Tactical Unit responded, Jeffcoat says the suspect threw bricks at responding officers, though none of them were hit.

The suspect reportedly threatened self harm if officers got too close.

“If we got too close, he was discussing that he wanted to be shot and we refused to do that. We would much rather have a peaceful ending and have a sensible conversation and have him come down and buy some time.” Jeffcoat said.

A police K9 unit eventually took the suspect down so officers could secure him into custody.

CSPD says the man is facing several misdemeanor and felony charges. He is being treated at a local hospital for injuries related to the dog bite and broken glass.