Police arrest house sitter who allegedly took $600,000 worth of jewelry

Police say there may be more victims of theft

COLORADO SPRINGS — Detectives with Colorado Springs Police Department arrested 39-year-old Elizabeth “Lisa” Bischoff on Monday in connection to a burglary that resulted in $600,000 of stolen custom jewelry.

CSPD officers were dispatched to a home in the Broadmoor neighborhood who reported that thousands of dollars’ worth of unique jewelry had been stolen from her home. The victim noted that she last recalled seeing the jewelry a few weeks prior, but had not noticed it was missing or potentially stolen since there were no signs of forced entry into her home.

A few months later, a woman, later identified as Bischoff, tried to sell the jewelry to a jewelry buyer in Denver. The buyer immediately notified authorities.

Bischoff was contacted by CSPD Detective Steckler on September 11 and brought in for questioning on Monday. Through their investigation, detectives uncovered enough information to arrest Bischoff on second degree burglary and theft.

Thanks to the detectives’ with the Gold Hill Property Crimes Unit investigative efforts, most of the jewelry has been recovered.

Bischoff was a house sitter for the victim and was employed by many other people in the Colorado Springs area as a house or dog sitter.

If you recognize or have employed Bischoff and feel you may have been a victim, please call (719) 385-2100 and ask for the Property Crimes Unit.