Police arrest homicide suspect a day after deadly shooting at Pueblo motel

PUEBLO, Colo. — Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department arrested a man Thursday for allegedly shooting a man at the Val U Stay Inn & Suites Wednesday night.

46-year-old Mohamed Henry is charged with 1st Degree Murder in connection to the shooting death of 37-year-old David Robert Scott Tilley. Henry was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center.

Officers responded to the Val U Stay Inn & Suites off N. Hudson Avenue at 6 p.m. for a shooting Wednesday. Police said when they arrived, they found a man had been shot in the parking lot. After lifesaving measures, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Detective Medina at (719) 320-6006. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.