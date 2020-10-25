Police arrest aggravated robbery suspect in Colorado Springs Walmart

COLORADO SPRINGS– A man was arrested after allegedly attempting to steal merchandise at the Walmart store on 8th street in Colorado Springs on Saturday afternoon.

The asset protection employees observed the suspect, 27-year-old Nicholas Reiss, attempting to steal merchandise.

CSPD officers attempted to contact Reiss, but he ran back into the store. He was tripped by a CSPD officer and as he was trying to get up, he reached for his waistband.

Police say he resisted arrest and a Glock 19 was recovered from his pants along with 11.06g of suspected methamphetamine.

Police say the gun’s serial number was filed off and it was discovered that the suspect was a previously convicted felon.

Reiss was taken to jail on several felonies to include parole violation for aggravated robbery.

