Police and deputies investigate road rage incident in Cañon City Thursday

CANON CITY, Colo. — Cañon City Police Department along with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a road rage incident that happened on Thursday that ended with shots being fired.

Around 6:30 p.m. Cañon City Police were called to the 900 block of Sell Avenue on a report of a road rage situation. While the driver of one car spoke with 911, the dispatcher heard two shots fired. The caller told the dispatcher that an occupant of the other car had shot at his car.

According to police, the other car and occupants then fled the area in an unknown direction. The caller was not injured during the shooting.

Police said the reporting person described the suspect vehicle as being a gold-colored mini-van with Washington license plates, possibly BPM6936. The shooter is described as an African-American man and the other occupant was an African-American woman.

If anyone has any information on this incident is asked to call 719-276-5600 and select option 8. If you see the mini-van or occupants, do not attempt to contact them as they are considered armed and dangerous. Please call 911 and report their last known location.

Police said while it is not believed there is an on-going threat to the community, we urge all

motorists to avoid aggressive drivers on the roadways.