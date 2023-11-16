UPDATE: THURSDAY 11/16/2023 11:17 a.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said it will hold a media briefing on the shooting at the El Paso County Courthouse momentarily. FOX21 will live stream the press conference the video player above.

UPDATE: Shooting at El Paso County Courthouse, avoid the area

UPDATE: THURSDAY 11/16/2023 10:28 a.m.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said it is responding to a shooting at the El Paso County Courthouse. The message was sent out by CSPD on X (formally known as Twitter) at 10:24 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16.

“This is not an active shooter situation. There is no threat to the community,” said CSPD.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), operations at the El Paso County Courthouse are closed for the day. “Citizens currently in the courthouse will be released from the south entrance to protect CSPD’s scene,” wrote EPSO.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is also on the scene assisting CSPD.

A FOX21 viewer sent us a video from the scene, which can be viewed below.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police activity near El Paso County Courthouse

THURSDAY 11/16/2023 10:23 a.m.

Police activity near the El Paso County Courthouse has closed several streets in downtown Colorado Springs on Thursday morning, Nov. 16.

According to Colorado Springs Traffic, Tejon Street between Colorado and Vermijo is closed for police activity. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), community members are asked to avoid the area.

FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article once we know more.