PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police have asked the public to avoid a neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The neighborhood impacted is on the southwest side of the city.

According to police, a suspect is holding out in a house.





Please avoid the area on Northern Avenue between Beulah Ave. and Jackson St. due to police activity. Please find an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/tHxfzbA9wg — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) March 30, 2021

