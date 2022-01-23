Police: 2 wounded in Colorado Springs nightclub shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — Gunfire erupted at a Colorado Springs nightclub Saturday night, wounding two people inside, police said.

Colorado Springs Poice said the shooting happened around 10:48 p.m. at a nightclub in the area of East Platte Avenue. For an unknown reason, after leaving the club, the suspect fired multiple times at the building while driving away on Platte Avenue. Two people sitting inside the business were struck by the gunfire, according to police.

When officers arrived at the nightclub, the two victims showed up at UC Health – Memorial Hospital.

This investigation is ongoing.