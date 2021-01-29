Plumber weighs in on discolored water at Colorado Springs apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS — A FOX21 viewer and an experienced plumber thinks he knows what’s causing the discoloration in tap water at the Aviator Apartments in Colorado Springs.

“You’re seeing solids that are floating in the water and those solids are rust and the rust is coming from a heat exchanger in the boiler, all boilers have rust in the backflow preventer prevents that rust from getting into your domestic drinking and bathing water source,” said a plumber with 24 years of experience who would like to remain anonymous.

On Friday, FOX21 attempted to let the leasing office at Aviator Apartments know what the plumber had to say, but they shut and locked their doors.

A sample of the water was collected on Friday by Colorado Springs Utilities.

“A water sample has been collected, today, from the nearest distribution point to 1670 N. Murray Blvd. It will take 24 hours for us to have results for Bacteria. Field parameters performed today included Chlorine, pH, turbidity, and temperature and all meet Safe Drinking Water Standards. We will follow up with you after the analysis has been completed to share the complete results.” Colorado Springs Utilities

However, the plumber said the problem is within the property’s boiler system.

“No, not all experienced plumbers know this and understand you have a boiler system with heat exchange,” he said.

People living in the Aviator Apartments said either way the problem needs to be fixed.

“If I bathe in it my oldest child and I have rashes in our upper arms and things like that,” said Samantha Scott who has been living at the apartments for over two years.

Scott said her family has been dealing with the discoloration for months and have even had to stay at hotels in order to shower.

“They seem to be taking the cheapest and quickest route and instead of seeing what’s really the underlying issue,” said Scott.

The plumber who contacted FOX21 said it’s simply an issue of misunderstanding.

“The property management doesn’t know they are not experienced they go with what a plumber tells them,” he said.