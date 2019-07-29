Playing for a purpose: Man plays piano for 24 hours for Waldo Canyon firefighters

BLACK FOREST, Colo. — Raising money for the second most destructive wildfire in Colorado.

One man giving back to Waldo Canyon firefighters doing what he knows best: playing the piano.

But there’s a catch, Papi Sorrels did it for 24 hours straight.

“I’ve been here the whole night,” said Sorrels. “Just pushing through to make it happen for the firefighters.”

Sorrels has a personal connection that this community can get behind.

“Basically a friend of mine got injured in Waldo Canyon Fire,” said Sorrels. “To help them get more of what they need so they can protect us.”

The crowd keeping his mind off of bodily functions, forgoing using the bathroom the whole time.

This year he raising the bar a bit higher, with a goal of $10,000, which he surpassed it raising about $11,000.