Play Street Museum offering Gingerbread House Decorating for kids

COLORADO SPRINGS — Play Street Museum is offering family-friendly activities this holiday season.

They are hosting a Gingerbread House Decorating Party on December 2. It’s an opportunity for families to kick off the Christmas season in a fun and creative way, in addition to decorating their own gingerbread house and cookie, kiddos get to play.

They are located at 7075 Austin Bluffs Pkwy Colorado Springs 80923, in the Norwood Shopping Center.

For more information head to https://coloradosprings.playstreetmuseum.com/