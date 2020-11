COLORADO SPRINGS— Play Street Museum in Colorado Springs is an interactive creative play area for the entire family.

On November 29 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. they are hosting a kid-free shopping event, families can come out and enjoy snacks and refreshments. Their annual Santa event is scheduled for December 6th an 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Reservations are encouraged due to the ongoing pandemic, to learn more check out their Facebook page and website.