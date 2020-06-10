Play Mountain Place daycare owner and employee plead “not guilty” to all charges

Carla Faith, owner of Play Mountain Place Daycare and the Counterpoint School, appeared in court on January 2, 2020.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Play Mountain Place and Counterpoint School owner Carla Faith pled “not guilty” to all charges against her Wednesday, as did her employee Katelynn Nelson.

The two women are facing 26 counts of child abuse after police found 26 children at Play Mountain Place on Willamette Avenue behind a “false wall” in the basement.

Carla Faith, who ran two licensed daycare facilities as well as two unlicensed locations, is facing a felony charge of attempting to influence a public servant and misdemeanor child abuse charges.

Nelson is also facing charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Katelynn Nelson / CSPD

DHS and Colorado Springs officers raided Play Mountain Place on November 13 and immediately shut down the facility.

During their investigation, officers found a false wall that led to the home’s basement. When officers walked down the stairs, they located two adults and 26 kids inside a finished basement, all of who were under the age of three-years-old.

The personal home, located at 838 E Willamette in Colorado Springs, where CSPD officers discovered 26 children and two adults hidden in a basement on November 13, 2019.

Later in the year Faith and Nelson are schedule to be back in court for trial beginning on October 5.

Christina Swauger was not in court today but should be in court on Monday.