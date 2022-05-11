As May marks Mental Health Awareness Month, Diversus Health is hosting an Inaugural “Heroes of Mental Health” Golf Tournament. The golf tournament will benefit three local organizations who are dedicated to giving mental health support to those in need in the community. Springs Recovery Connection is one of the three organizations taking part in the tournament.



SRC has an army of people who have recovered from substance use disorder and are willing to share their experiences to support others on their recovery journey. The organization has partners in the community who provide counseling services and medication supported recovery. SRC also has coaches who will walk alongside those ready to recover.

Learn more about Diversus by clicking here: Diversus

Learn more about Springs Recovery Connection here: SRC Hope

