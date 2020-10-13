Platte Walmart temporarily closes for deep cleaning

FILE – This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. Walmart-owned Jet.com will soon sell Nike products on its site as it seeks to catch up with Amazon ahead of the holiday shopping season. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs Walmart will be closed from 2 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Wednesday to get an extra deep cleaning after numerous reports of positive cases of COVID-19.

State health officials reported an outbreak that started Sept. 28 at the Walmart located at 3201 E Platte Avenue. Ten positive cases have been confirmed at the store.

“El Paso County is suffering from a new spike of coronavirus cases. As health officials work to curb the impact of this pandemic, we want to be a part of the solution to help keep our stores safe for associates and customers. We are taking the proactive step to temporarily close our store at 3201 E Platte Ave to the public today Monday at 2 pm. and will be closed all-day Tuesday, October 13, as part of a company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community. Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Wednesday, October 14 at 7 a.m., we will continue to conduct daily health screenings and temperature checks of every associate before every shift and providing masks and gloves to associates. These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place to protect associates and customers including requiring everyone wear a mask in the store, enhanced cleaning measures, installing social distancing signage, installing plexiglass sneeze guards at registers, providing no-touch payment methods and other support. We will continue working closely with health officials and adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.” Anne Hatfield, Walmart Director of Global Communications

More on how Walmart is responding to COVID-19 at: https://corporate.walmart.com/here-for-you