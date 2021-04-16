Planting new city trees in celebration of Arbor Day across Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS – Mayor John Suthers joined the City of Colorado Springs and Forestry Department in planting new trees at Soaring Eagles Park in celebration of Arbor Day.

Colorado celebrates Arbor Day on April 16th, highlighting the importance of our urban tree canopy and the need to grow it with our growing city.

You can help grow the city’s tree canopy by planting your own ones at home and adding them to the COS150 Official Tree Tracker. Any trees planted from 2019 through this fall count in that citywide goal, so make sure to go online and add yours to the official count if you haven’t already.

Friday’s freshly planted trees are rooted in the city’s effort to add 400 trees to parks and along public streets this year. City Forestry is starting with seven new ones at Soaring Eagles Park on the southeast side of Colorado Springs. Foresters said the tree canopy is less dense on the southeast side than other areas of the city.

Mayor Suthers, along with students from Soaring Eagles Elementary School, helped lay down the dirt that will grow these trees for years to come. Soaring Eagles 5th graders were recognized by the city for their artwork, which encourages people to celebrate the trees in our community.

Forestry aims to plant 18,071 trees by the end of this year in celebration of Colorado Springs’ founding year 150 years ago.

Colorado Springs also earned the Tree City USA award, for the 44th consecutive year, for the city’s commitment to a flourishing tree canopy.

“Colorado Springs is very proud to be the longest running city in the state to receive this honor,” said Mayor Suthers. “I want to thank everyone in the community who’s out there planting trees and tracking them online in our COS150 Tree challenge. From local nurseries, we know that 20,000 trees were bought last year alone. Now we just need to login and count them to our citywide goal.”

If you’re looking to plant trees at home this spring, city forestry has all the information to help you pick the right tree for the right spot in your yard.