PENROSE, Co.– A small plane made an emergency landing in Penrose Sunday morning.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says the plan landed on Highway 50 near Highway 115.

CSP says the airplane was towed by a pickup trick to the airport.

Update: the disabled airplane was towed by a pickup truck to the airport. pic.twitter.com/tZ6rWkO5Qr — CSP Florence (@CSP_Florence) January 31, 2021

No further details have been released at this time.