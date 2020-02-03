Plane crashed on Department of Corrections property

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Fremont County Sheriff has confirmed that a plane crashed on Department of Corrections (DOC) property near the Fremont County Airport, Sunday afternoon.

According to the DOC, a small plane crashed around 2 P.M. on the Department of Corrections property in Cañon City.

No reports on how many people were on board, but according to the Sheriff, a couple of people were taken to the hospital.

At this time the scene has been secured by the Colorado Department of Corrections with assistance from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

The Department of Corrections is the lead investigating agency and the National Transportation Safety Board is on its way to the scene. The Freemont County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.