JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A plane crashed near the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport Wednesday, according to North Metro Fire Rescue.

North Metro tweeted the crash happened near Eldorado Boulevard and Interlocken Loop, which is a short distance from the airport. The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours.

The crash was first reported through a 911 call at 12:34 p.m. North Metro dispatchers say it is a small single-engine plane that was on approach to land at Rocky Mountain Metro Airport.

According to the Pinpoint Weather Team, the wind was blowing around 15 mph at the time of the crash, with gusts into the upper 20s.

It’s unclear how many people were on board.

A public information officer is on the way, and FOX31 is sending multiple crews to the site.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for new details.