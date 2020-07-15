Place your bets: Live sports betting begins in Cripple Creek

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Wildwood Casino is the first casino in Cripple Creek to launch their live-betting sportsbook, where casino-goers can participate in betting on live sports.

Located inside of the casino at Woody’s Sports Bar and Grill, featuring a full bar and restaurant, betting kiosks, ticket writers, a wall of TVs, and health and safety practices.

Buttons can be seen at each chair, which guests will press once they are finished. Staff will then sanitize the seat for the next guest.

The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with ticket writers available to take bets. The casino is open 24 hours a day.

When Wildwood reopened on June 15, the casino initiated several new health and safety practices, including on-demand cleaning crews, temperature checks, hand sanitizer stations, new employee guidelines, social-distancing barriers and UV light technologies.

Wildwood’s betting kiosks will be open for the same hours as the casino, and a couple counter locations will take bets during peak hours.

“We’re excited to welcome sports betters to the premier of our sportsbook. It’s been a long wait getting to this day with the pandemic cancelling sporting events, but we’ve made it,” Wildwood Casino’s General Manager Matt Andrighetti said.

