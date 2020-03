COLORADO SPRINGS— Saturday is national Pi Day and Pizzeria Rustica is celebrating with specials.

Grab your fellow math nerds & join them for Saturday’s ALL DAY special.

They are offering a $31.40 special all-day.

*Large mista salad or large caesar to share

*Small antipasti to share

*Your choice of any 1 pizza on our menu

*Choose any dessert to share

Call them at (719) 632-8121 and visit them at 2527 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80904 .