Pizzarte creates authentic Italian classics in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — One of the top pizza food trucks stopped by FOX21 News studios Saturday morning to show off some of their newest pizzas.

Pizzarte Tradizionale Italiano is a mobile Wood Fired Pizza kitchen in Colorado Springs. They focus on making authentic Italian classics that are not typically found in southern Colorado.

“Our wood fired pizza oven and secret dough recipe definitely makes us stand out from other pizzerias,” Owner Jason Bekoski said. “We have the true taste of Italy.”

Bekoski and his wife, Federica have deep Italian roots, Federica is an Italian immigrant from Velletri, Italy. Velletri is an Italian Town in the city of Rome, the Capital of Italy. It is located in the region of Lazio. Bekoski said she moved to the Springs seven years ago.

“We want to preserve the simplicity of Italian food, the way it is and the way it was in ‘The Old Country,’” said Bekoski.

Bekoski is an American Italian whose family immigrated 3 generations ago, from Naples, Italy, and Sicily, Italy.

“We are delighted to share with all of you, what has been handed down to us, from generation to generation!” Bekoski said.

For the latest info on their upcoming locations, check out their Facebook page, you can also visit their website for more information.