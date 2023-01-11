(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Walter’s Taproom and Brewery is hosting two fundraising events, one on Saturday, Jan. 14, and the other on Wednesday, Jan. 18 to help out the local Pueblo community.

On Jan. 14 the Pueblo Rural Fire Station #3319 is holding its annual fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). According to Walter’s, the firehouse collaborated with brewer Troy Rahner to create Firehouse #3319 Amber lager. A portion of the proceeds from the beer will go to support the MDA.

Live music in the form of the band Partially Stable will also invite patrons in. All but one member of the band are active firefighters in the Pueblo community, with the other being retired. Partially Stable will be playing from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Courtesy: Walter’s Taproom and Breweryy

Courtesy: Walter’s Taproom and Brewery

On Jan. 18 the Fountain Creek Watershed Flood Control & Greenway District (FCWFC&GD) will hold its monthly fundraising, awareness, and education event. Walter’s said that a portion of the weekly Bingo night proceeds will go to benefit the FCWFC&GD. Representatives from the group will be present to “help raise awareness, answer questions and hand out freebies.”

Walter’s will also be offering $1 off all pints during the fundraiser. Both events will be located at Walter’s Taproom and Brewery at 126 Oneida Street in Pueblo.