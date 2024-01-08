(PALMER LAKE, Colo.) — The 3rd Annual Palmer Lake Outdoor Classic hit the ice this weekend as Lewis-Palmer, Pine Creek, Palmer, and Chaparral High Schools faced off for the winter tradition.

The event took place Saturday, Jan. 6 on the frozen Palmer Lake and students said they were thrilled to have the unique, winter tradition continue.

“It was a great experience, one that I will remember for a lifetime; just all the boys around me, great attitudes, it’s just amazing,” said Keegan Adams, Defenseman for Pine Creek High School.

Pine Creek took home the trophy Saturday, dethroning Chaparral High School from last year.

The event, which draws hundreds of spectators each year also featured fireworks, food trucks, and fire pits for the community to enjoy.