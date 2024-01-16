(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak United Way (PPUW) is now accepting appointments for free tax filing assistance for individuals in the Pikes Peak region.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is an IRS-sponsored program that provides free tax preparation for individuals and families earning a household income of less than $60,000.

PPUW said it operates several VITA locations across Colorado Springs during tax season, and there will also be several one-day, pop-up spots throughout El Paso County. February is traditionally the busiest month for the VITA program and PPUW is looking for additional volunteers to help file the returns.

“As family budgets stretch, and tax codes change, it’s important that we provide a service with knowledgeable and trained volunteers,” said Cindy Aubrey, PPUW President and CEO. “We have a big need in our community for this kind of support, and we’re thankful we are able to help residents with their taxes.”

PPUW said VITA services are offered in person and are available by appointment only. Appointments will be open beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 16, and will run through Monday, April 15. Those interested can call 211 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays to make an appointment and find more information about pop-up locations.

VITA services can be found at the following places: