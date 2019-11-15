Pikes Peak Summit Complex halfway through construction

COLORADO SPRINGS – The construction on the new Pikes Peak Summit Complex is moving along smoothly despite harsh weather up at the summit of America’s Mountain.

“Our toughest work conditions are high wind days,” General Site Superintendent James Shephard said.

Every year more than 750,000 people reach the summit. They decided to build this new complex since the original one has deteriorated due to the harsh weather often experienced at the summit.

GE Johnson is the builder behind the project and on November 9th, installed the highest steel beam on the structure.

“We started acclimating workers six hours a day and now they are working up to ten to 12 hours a day,” Manager for Pikes Peak America’s Mountain Jack Glavan said.

The estimated total cost is around $60,000,000 and some of that money has come from donations. Their goal is to receive hopefully $15,000,000 from donations. As of now they have at least $8,000,000 in donations committed and received $4,300,000 in donations for the project.

“Non of the project is tax supported. We have a bond that provides $45,000,000 of the $60,000,000,” Glavan said.

Glavan said they are starting a campaign on Tuesday to help raise the rest of the funds. If you’d like to help you can donate online here.

“There is nothing really like this in the United States or the world,” Shephard said.

They expect this building to last much longer than the original complex as they’ve built and designed it to deal with the environment up there. People will be able to access it via Pikes Peak Highway, the Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway, or, for the more adventurous, the Barr or Crags hiking trails.

Shephard said they expect it to be done by November of 2020.