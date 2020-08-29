Pikes Peak region’s school districts facing crossing guard shortage

COLORADO SPRINGS — 2020 continues to bring challenges to school districts across the Pikes Peak region, including Academy District 20, who is facing a crossing guard shortage.

“We have 16 vacancies across the school district,” said Brian Grady, Executive Director for Security at D20.

Timberview Middle School is assigned the most crossing guards within the school district, and they need crossing guards at major nearby intersections, including Research Parkway and Austin Bluffs.

Right now, the majority of the school is doing remote learning, but some students are learning in-person. Principal Brett Smith has been out in full force to help with the shortage.

“I’m the lead crossing guard. There isn’t a week that goes by that I am not out,” joked Smith.

According to school officials, one of the main reasons for the the lack of crossing guards is COVID-19.

“Crossing guards are seasoned, and COVID is a concern in relation to how old they are and risk factors,” Smith said.

Until vacancies are filled, they are going to focus on having a presence closer to schools.

“We are hopeful that we will get a response and fill positions, but if we don’t, the ones that are closer to the school that is controlled by a stop sign only, are the ones we are going to deploy resources to. Research may go unfilled until we can fill those,” said Grady.

If you’re interested or want to learn more head to D20’s website and sign up.